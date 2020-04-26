Coronavirus: Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery

Boris Johnson has arrived back at Number 10 after spending several weeks recovering from coronavirus, a Downing Street source has told Sky News.

The prime minister is expected to return to work on Monday and is said to be "raring to go" after recovering from a COVID-19 infection that resulted in him spending three nights in intensive care.

He hasn't been seen in public since posting a video of himself to Twitter on 12 April, in which he thanked staff at St Thomas' Hospital in London for saving his life.

Mr Johnson, who is the only world leader to be diagnosed with COVID-19, spent a total of a week in hospital fighting off the illness, where he was treated with oxygen and given round-the-clock care.

His return to Number 10 on Sunday comes as the government faces increasing demand to reveal its exit strategy from the lockdown, with Labour's new leader Keir Starmer saying "honest conversations" were needed with the public about new arrangements.

But Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has be deputising in Mr Johnson's absence, said the next steps needed to be " sure-footed, which is why we are proceeding very cautiously."

