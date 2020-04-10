Coronavirus: Boris Johnson waved thanks to NHS staff as he was moved out of intensive care

Boris Johnson waved his thanks to NHS staff as he was being moved out of intensive care, it has emerged - while his father has said the prime minister "almost took one for the team".

Mr Johnson was moved back to the ward on Thursday evening - having first been admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday with persistent symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He spent three days in intensive care.

A Number 10 spokesman said the PM was "enormously grateful for the care he's receiving", adding: "I am told he was waving his thanks towards the nurses and doctors that he saw as he was being moved from the intensive care unit back to the ward."

The spokesman said it was too early to say how long the PM would need to stay in hospital, adding he was not aware of any contact between Mr Johnson and Number 10.

"The prime minister is back on a ward and continuing his recovery which is at an early stage. He continues to be in very good spirits," he said.

"Decisions such as this will be on the advice of his medical team. They have given him brilliant care."

Meanwhile, the PM's dad, Stanley Johnson, said the family was "amazingly grateful" for the efforts of the NHS and for the outpouring of support for his son.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that his son "has to take time" before returning to work.

Stanley Johnson said his son's illness underlines the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"To use that American expression, he almost took one for the team. We have got to make sure we play the game properly now," he said.

"This is pretty straightforward now.

"He must rest up. As I understand it, he has moved from the ICU into a recovery unit but I don't think you can say this is out of the woods now.

"He has to take time. I cannot believe you can walk away from this and get straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins without a period of readjustment."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for the PM in his absence.

Addressing the government's daily coronavirus news conference on Thursday, Mr Raab said it was too early to consider lifting the UK's lockdown.

A huge publicity blitz is urging the public to stay at home, not visit friends or family and observe the rules over the Easter weekend.

And with temperatures set to soar, police forces have warned they are ready to take action against those who flout rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.