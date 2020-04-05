Coronavirus: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for tests

Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital tests after experiencing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

On Sunday evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

It is understood the prime minister symptoms include a high temperature and he continues to be in charge of the government dealing with the outbreak of covid-19.

