Coronavirus: Black and Asian ethnic groups up to twice as likely to die with virus, says Public Health England

People from black and Asian ethnic groups are up to twice as likely to die with COVID-19 than those from a white British background, according to a Public Health England report.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said coming from a non-white background was a "major risk factor" for the virus.

People of Bangladeshi ethnicity had around twice the risk of death, said the report.

Those of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, Other Asian, Caribbean and Other Black ethnicity had between 10 and 50% higher risk of death.

When it comes to being diagnosed, the highest rate per 100,000 population was in black ethnic groups (486 in females and 649 in males) and the lowest in white ethnic groups (220 in females and 224 in males).

The deaths analysis accounts for the effects of sex, age, deprivation and region.

However, it does not include the effects of underlying health conditions and obesity

"Other evidence has shown that when these are included, the difference in risk of death among hospitalised patients is greatly reduced," said the Public Health England (PHE) report.

A person's job was also not factored into the analysis, which the report's authors said was an "important shortcoming".

"Occupation is associated with risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and we know some key occupations have a high proportion of workers from BAME groups," said the report.

The report comes after Sky News analysis found nearly three quarters of all NHS and social care staff who died with coronavirus were from a BAME background.

The relationship between ethnicity and health is "complex and likely to be the result of a combination of factors", said the report.

It said BAME groups were likely to be at increased risk of infection because they are more likely to live in urban areas, in crowded households, in deprived areas, and in jobs that expose them to higher risk.

It said they were also more likely to have been born abroad and so could experience cultural or language barriers in accessing services.

Secondly, there's also a greater risk when people from BAME communities catch coronavirus.

"Some co-morbidities which increase the risk of poorer outcomes from COVID-19 are more common among certain ethnic groups," said the report.

It said people from Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds have higher rates of cardiovascular disease, while black people have higher rates of hypertension.

"Data from the National Diabetes Audit suggests that type II diabetes prevalence is higher in people from BAME communities," added the report's authors.