Coronavirus: How to become a 'super-preventer' and help halt pandemic spread

As coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, continues to spread around the world, health organisations have been urging people to carry out basic protective measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease, including washing their hands.

A new video has been released with five top tips on how to disrupt coronavirus and become a super preventer, rather than a so-called super spreader.

In the video being shared on social media, Dr Rita Issa shares her advice on how you can help save lives by slowing down the virus' growth. Tips include practising different behaviours – making positive new habits like avoiding shaking hands and catching any coughs or sneezes in a tissue rather than covering your mouth with your hand.

Dr Issa also advises to learn the symptoms of coronavirus and know what to do if you recognise any in yourself.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

With additional reporting from AP