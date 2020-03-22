Coronavirus: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski donates €1m to help fight coronavirus pandemic

REUTERS

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna had donated €1m (£923,900) to aid the fight against coronavirus.

Teammates Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich have also started a fund, called We Kick Corona, to try and combat the escalating crisis, donating €500,000 each.

Manchester City winger and Germany international Leroy Sane is also believed to have made a significant financial donation.

"We are all aware of the difficult situation," the Lewandowskis told German publication Bild. "Today we all play in a team. Let us be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, let's do it.

"This situation affects every one of us, so we ask you to follow the instructions and listen to those who know best. Be responsible."

We Kick Corona has raised over €2.5m so far, with charities able to apply for funding via the organisation's website.

"Everyone can help, both in small and large ways," Kimmich said. "Only if we stand together now, show reason and responsibility and are there for each other can we make it out of this crisis."

