Coronavirus: Battle with disease could be over as early as the spring, Boris Johnson claims

Britain’s battle with coronavirus could be over as early as the spring, Boris Johnson has claimed.

Outlining his plans for an England-wide second lockdown to the House of Commons, the prime minister said he believed that advances in vaccines and treatment should mean there would be no need for a third national shutdown.

He said that the Army would be involved within the next few weeks in the roll-out of millions of rapid-turnaround tests, which would help reduce the crucial reproduction rate of the disease - known as R - below one by the time the new restrictions expire on 2 December.

Mr Johnson told MPs: “While scientists are bleak in their predictions over the short term, they are unanimously optimistic about the medium and the long term.

“If the House asks me ‘What is the exit strategy, what is the way out?’ – let me be as clear as I can: the way out is to get the R down now, to beat this autumn surge and to use this moment to exploit the medical and technical advances we’re making to keep it low.”

The prime minister highlighted the “immediate prospect” of the use of “many millions of cheap, reliable and rapid turnaround tests with a result in minutes”, saying that trials have shown it can suppress the disease in hospitals, schools and universities.

Newbury MP Laura Farris asked the PM for “assurances that the new tools that are at his disposal - particularly the 15-minutes tests - will be sufficiently ubiquitous and effective in the coming weeks to avoid any future national lockdown after November”.

Mr Johnson replied: “That is certainly the intention and that’s why we are massively ramping up the tests.”

The prime minister also flagged the importance of dexamethasone as a treatment for coronavirus.

And he said: “We have the real prospect of a vaccine in the first quarter of next year.”

He went on: “I believe these technical developments taken together will enable us to defeat the virus by the spring, as humanity has defeated every other infectious disease and I’m not alone in this optimism.

“But I cannot pretend the way ahead is easy without painful choices for us all, and so for the next four weeks I must again ask the people of this country to come together, to protect the NHS and to save many thousands of lives.”

