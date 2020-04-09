Coronavirus: Bank of England to finance additional UK government spending

A man stands in the evening sun outside the Bank of England. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bank of England will expand an overdraft-like facility used by the UK government during the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that it will directly fund additional spending during the crisis.

HM Treasury said on Thursday that the extension of its Ways and Means facility with the central bank would provide a short-term source of additional liquidity to the government.

The increase in the size of the facility, which usually allows the government to borrow £400m, has not been disclosed.

“The government will continue to use the markets as its primary source of financing, and its response to Covid-19 will be fully funded by additional borrowing through normal debt management operations,” the Treasury said.