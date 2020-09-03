Coronavirus In Australia: Victoria Records 59 Deaths, 81 New Cases

Victoria recorded on Friday the worst daily coronavirus death toll with 59 deaths.

This includes 50 people in aged care who passed away in July and August, the the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.

Victoria recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections.

