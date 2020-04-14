Coronavirus: AstraZeneca to start trial on COVID-19 treatment drug

Facade with logo at office of pharmaceutical company AstaZeneca, South San Francisco, California, April 11, 2020. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Tuesday that it would start a clinical trial on Calquence, which is aimed at treating the exaggerated immune response associated with COVID-19 infection caused by the coronavirus.

Calquence is an inhibitor of the enzyme Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK), which is a key part of the B-cell receptor signalling pathway, and is currently used to treat certain types of blood cancers.

The goal of the trial, called CALVARI, is to assess the effectiveness and safety of adding the drug to best supportive care (BSC) for patients afflicted with the coronavirus and help reduce mortality and the need for assisted ventilation.

“With this trial we are responding to the novel insights of the scientific community and hope to demonstrate that adding Calquence to best supportive care reduces the need to place patients on ventilators and improves their chances of survival. This is the fastest launch of any clinical trial in the history of AstraZeneca,” said José Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D.

Louis M. Staudt, M.D., Ph.D., Chief of the Lymphoid Malignancies Branch at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), added: “Given the well documented role of the protein BTK in regulating inflammation, it is possible that inhibiting BTK with acalabrutinib could provide clinical benefit in patients with advanced COVID-19 lung disease. As with all new treatments, it will be necessary to gather data from clinical trials in order to understand the best and safest treatment options for patients.”

AstraZeneca shares have jumped over 6% in the market open on the news:

Chart: Yahoo Finance UK

“CALAVI is based on early clinical data with Calquence demonstrating that a decrease in inflammation caused by BTK inhibition appears to reduce the severity of COVID-19-induced respiratory distress,” said the group in a statement.

“This large, multicentre, global, randomised trial uses a two-part patient-centric design developed in record time to accelerate data capture and analysis. Part one evaluates the addition of Calquence to BSC (best supportive care) versus BSC alone in patients hospitalised with COVID-19 who are not in the intensive care unit (ICU). Part two evaluates the addition of Calquence to BSC in a cohort of patients in the ICU (intensive care unit).”