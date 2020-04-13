Coronavirus: Another 667 patients die in hospitals England - taking total to 10,261

Another 667 coronavirus patients have died in hospitals in England, taking the total in the country to 10,261.

Of the latest deaths recorded, 118 occurred on 12 April while 537 took place between 1 April and 11 April.

The remaining 12 deaths happened last month, going back as far as 26 March.

Patients were aged between 17 and 101 - and 40 of those (aged 37 to 98) had no underlying health conditions.

The update on deaths of patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, came from NHS England.

Another nine deaths have also been recorded in Scotland, 15 in Wales, and six in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health will provide a UK-wide update later.

The different nations in the UK collate their figures at different times throughout the day, so there are sometimes discrepancies between the government's total and when each nation's numbers are added together.

According to the regional statistics, the number of deaths now stands at:

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned that figures are always expected to be lower after the weekend because of how they are reported, and anticipates higher increases in the coming days.

The SNP leader also told her daily news briefing that the UK lockdown was likely to be extended this week, taking it beyond the original three-week timeframe set out by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is still deputising for Mr Johnson while he recovers from coronavirus, after being discharged from hospital on Easter Sunday.

Mr Raab chaired a meeting focused on the outbreak on Monday morning and will lead the government's press conference later, although official confirmation of an extension to the lockdown is not expected until later this week.

Government figures have repeatedly insisted that no decision will be made until evidence on the impact of social distancing measures has been analysed by the the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

SAGE is due to meet this week and present its findings to the government.

More follows...