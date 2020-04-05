Coronavirus: Another 621 patients die - UK total now 4,934

Another 621 hospital patients have died after contracting coronavirus - taking the UK's total to 4,934.

Public Health England reported an extra 555 deaths in England, Public Health Wales recorded 12 in Wales and the Public Health Agency said there had been 7 in Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said authorities there had recorded an additional two extra deaths in Scotland, but stressed the number was based on a new way of counting deaths.

The UK national figure for deaths was the situation at 5pm on Saturday. The figures for deaths in the various UK countries have different time scales.

According to the Department of Health, the number who have tested positive across the UK, as at 9am on Sunday morning, now stands at 47,806.

In England, the largest number of deaths was again reported in London, after the Midlands become the worst affected region briefly on Saturday.

But the worst hit health trust, Public Health England data showed, has been University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, where 210 people have died with COVID-19 related symptoms.

In London, the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, Barts Health Trust, Kings College Hospital Foundation Trust, and Royal Free London NHS Trust have all recorded more than 100 deaths.

The rise in the figures come after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said outdoor exercise could be banned if people flout the social distancing rules.

With temperatures rising, he stressed that sunbathing in public spaces was against government guidance, and told those who dared to disobey that they are putting their own and others' lives at risk.

The Department of Health figures also showed the number of new people tested daily in the UK for coronavirus had risen back above 10,000.

A total of 12,334 new people were tested in the 24 hours to 9am.

The same figure for yesterday had fallen below 10,000, having previously been above 10,000 for two days in a row - amid concerns about the number of tests taking place.

It came as Professor Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, warned that while new cases of coronavirus appear to be stabilising, it was not the time to "take our foot off the pedal"

Later on Sunday, the Queen is due to address to the nation, when she will urge the country to prove that this generation is "as strong as any".

In a televised message to be broadcast on Sunday evening, the head of state is expected to recognise the pain felt by many families living through this "time of disruption".

It has been revealed she will personally thank NHS staff, care workers and others, amid increasing reports they are bearing the brunt of dealing with the frontline response.