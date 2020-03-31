Coronavirus: 393 die in UK after testing positive for COVID-19, taking total to 1,808

Another 393 people have died after contracting coronavirus - taking the UK total to 1,808.

A further 367 people who tested positive for coronavirus died in England, bringing the total number to 1,651.

Those who died were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients had underlying health conditions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 19-year-old victim did not have underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

In Scotland, 1,993 people had tested positive for the virus as of 9am on Tuesday, up 430 on the previous day.

Nicola Sturgeon said the sharp rise was partly because 108 of these positive tests came from a lab which was unable to submit data over the weekend.

Testing in Northern Ireland has resulted in 53 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 586.

More follows...