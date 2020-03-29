Coronavirus: Another 209 people die after testing positive in the UK

Another 209 people have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 1,228.

The number counts those who died as of 5pm yesterday.

One hundred and ninety of those deaths were in England.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A further 10 people have died in Wales, taking the total deaths there to 48.

It comes as the government warned that the nation-wide lockdown could go on for a "significant" time.

Michael Gove told Sky News that the length of the lockdown has not been decided but scientists at Imperial College, who are helping to advise the government, suggest it should go on until June.

More follows...