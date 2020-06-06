Coronavirus: Another 204 UK deaths as England hospital fatalities down

Another 204 people have died with the coronavirus in the UK, according to the the latest Department of Health figures.

The data came alongside an indication that hospital deaths from COVID-19 in England are down.

Public Health England (PHE) said that 75 more people had died in hospital, the lowest number since May 25, and the second lowest since March 25, just after lockdown began.

The overall number who've died in the UK after testing positive for the virus in all settings - including care homes - is now 40,465.

There were 218,187 tests carried out, according to the latest daily figures, with 1,557 positive.

Some 5,438,712 tests have now been done in total, with 284,868 positive.

The Department of Health death figures record the situation in all settings as of 5pm on Friday, with the test data accurate as of 9am today. Their figure - 204 - is the lowest Saturday total since lockdown began

Separate coronavirus figures released by health authorities in the different UK nations on Saturday recorded:

The health authorities collate their numbers at different times throughout the day and so they may not tally up to the government's overall daily total.

According to a regional breakdown by PHE on Friday, transmissions are believed to be around the crucial R number of 1 in the North West and South West.

Sky News science correspondent Thomas Moore said the government would be keeping an anxious eye on the R number- the reproductive rate of the virus - as it continues to ease the lockdown.

If the R number is one, it means each infected person will on average pass coronavirus to one other.

If it is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially; while if it is below one, the disease will eventually peter out as not enough new people are being infected.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made keeping the R number below one a critical measure in easing the lockdown.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said local lockdowns could be introduced in the North West and South West if there were flare-ups in certain areas.

But he said the government's scientific advisory group (SAGE) still believed the R number was below one across the country.

"You're right that the R is closer to one in the South West and in the North West; the advice from SAGE is that R is below one in all regions," he said at the Downing Street briefing on Friday.

"However, we want to increasingly have an approach in tackling local lockdowns where we spot a flare-up.

"We've been doing this over the last few weeks, for instance there was a flare-up in Weston-super-Mare which we successfully got under control."