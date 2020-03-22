Coronavirus: Angela Merkel goes into quarantine after doctor who vaccinated her tests positive

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ms Merkel's spokesman said the German chancellor was informed about the doctor's test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Ms Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Mr Seibert said in a statement that Ms Merkel, 65, would undergo "regular tests" in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.





