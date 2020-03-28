Coronavirus: Amid growing crisis Trump again tries to blame 'dangerous and corrupt' media

Donald Trump has once again attacked the media in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming the mainstream American press is “dangerous” and “corrupt” as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases skyrockets in the US.

"So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong," the president tweeted on Saturday morning. "They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist."

He went on to claim: "These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES!"

