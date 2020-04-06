Coronavirus: 'Americans are praying for Boris Johnson': Trump contacts PM's doctors

US President Donald Trump has said that Americans are praying for Boris Johnson's recovery.

Mr Trump opened his daily coronavirus news conference at the White House with a tribute to Britain's prime minister, saying: "I want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"We are very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon.

"Americans are all praying for his recovery - he's been a really good friend and something very special: strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up.

Mr Trump confirmed that his administration has contacted "all of Johnson's doctors".

And the president said he has asked two leading companies that helped find treatments for AIDS and Ebola to contact London immediately.

Discussing coronavirus, he later added: "When you get into intensive care it really, really gets serious with this disease."

News that Mr Johnson's condition has deteriorated has been met with well wishes from around the world, as well as from British politicians.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted to say he was thinking about the prime minister and his pregnant fiance, Carrie Symonds, and added: "I know he'll be getting the best care possible and will come out of this even stronger".

While in her post, the Home Secretary, Priti Patel said that she was wishing Mr Johnson a "speedy recovery", and said "we are thinking of you".

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said "I know the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the House are with the Prime Minister and his family right now.

"We all wish him a speedy recovery."

Former Prime Minister Theresa May offered him her "thoughts and prayers", and said that this "horrific virus does not discriminate", and urged people to stay at home.

Another ex-PM, David Cameron told Mr Johnson to "we all want you safe, well and back in 10 Downing Street".

There has also been support from politicians from other parties, including the new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who tweeted to say it was "terribly sad news".

In a post, he said: "All the country's thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time."

His predecessor Jeremy Corbyn made a similar comment in his Tweet, and thanked the NHS for their "hard work and dedication".

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband, who now holds the role of shadow business secretary, said he was "deeply concerned" to hear about Boris Johnson's condition.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that St Thomas' hospital, where the PM is being treated, has "some of the finest medical staff in the world", and that the PM "couldn't be in safer hands".

The Liberal Democrat's acting leader Ed Davey offered his "best wishes for an early full recovery", and said "together we must beat #Covid_19".

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that her "thoughts are with the PM and his family - sending him every good wish".

And Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby asked people to join him in "praying for Boris Johnson and his loved ones".

Before Mr Trump offered his well wishes to the PM, other world leaders, including the French president, Emmanuel Macron, said they were thinking of Boris Johnson "at this difficult time".

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is also battling a major coronavirus crisis, has tweeted his "solidarity and wishes" to his UK counterpart.

He added: "These are difficult days for our countries, but from strength and unity we will be able to win this battle.

"A hug to all the British people."

The Dutch PM, Mark Tutter, offered Mr Johnson's family "and the British people lots of strength", and said he "hoped to be able to speak to him soon in good health".

