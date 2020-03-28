Coronavirus: Aldi gives NHS workers, fire service and police priority access to stores

Aldi has announced that emergency service workers and NHS workers will get priority access to its stores. (Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Supermarket chain Aldi has announced that key workers in the NHS, police and fire service will be given priority access to its stores amid the coronavirus crisis.

The chain said all day, every day, workers from the health service and emergency services will take priority ahead of queues if they present a valid ID card.

They will also get early access on a Sunday and will be able to access stores 30 minutes before they open.

Thank you to our emergency workers, from everyone at Aldi. pic.twitter.com/xzV0KHICnd — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 28, 2020

The move comes after supermarkets were forced to introduce strict measures to control panic buying as customers stockpiled goods in the run-up to last-weeks lockdown.

Since then, supermarkets have remained open but people have been warned to only shop for essential items.

Despite that, some NHS staff have been left with empty shelves as supermarkets struggle to keep up with demand, prompting the government to urge the public not to buy more than they need.

Many of the UK supermarkets are hiring thousands of extra staff to help cope with the pressure on them.

Last week, Aldi advertised for 4,000 permanent roles and 5,000 temporary roles at stores and distribution centres.

It said staff would start immediately, with a minimum of £9.30 an hour, and encouraged anyone affected by the outbreak’s economic toll to apply.

