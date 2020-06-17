John Lewis, Boots and Sainsbury’s launch designer face masks for £15

The British Fashion Council have launched designer face masks. (British Fashion Council)

As of 15 June, face coverings are mandatory when travelling on public transport and wearing one to the supermarket or in small spaces is encouraged.

As the coverings become more and more prevalent in daily life, so too do the options available to us.

Numerous high street retailers including Adidas, Boden, Mango and Anthropologie have started to stock fabric designs in a range of summer prints and patterns.

And now, The British Fashion Council (BFC) has launched a line of coveted designer face coverings, which cost only £15 for a pack of three.

Face coverings designed by Liam Hodges, Julien MacDonald and RIXO.(Getty Images for the BFC)

It’s a joint campaign with Bags of Ethics, to manufacture and retail internationally, sustainable and reusable non-medical face coverings to use alongside existing social distancing measures.

The masks, all created in London, have been designed by six sought-after British designers, Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, RAEBURN and RIXO.

There are two packs to chose from, each featuring three of the designers creations.

Face coverings designed by Mulberry, RAEBURN and Halpern.(Getty Images for the BFC)

The project aims to raise £1 million with 100% of sale profits going to charity and split between NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund and Wings of Hope Children’s Charity.

The reusable, washable, masks are now available to buy through UK partner retailers including ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & Partners and Sainsbury’s, as well as through the BFC website.

Each face coverings has been made from GOTS certified organic cotton sateen with two layers of fabric, a nose-strip to create a snug fit around the nose and mouth, a filter panel, adjustable ear straps for comfort, and an anti-fog fit for glasses.

Suitable for sensitive skin, the print is made from non-toxic REACH compliant inks, and the protective pouches are made from upcycled fabrics.

Who says you can’t combine responsible safety with haute-couture? Certainly not us.

Where to buy BFC face masks

Sainsbury’s is now stocking the masks and currently have them in stock. If you spend over £20 online you’ll qualify for free Click & Collection, otherwise, delivery charges apply.

John Lewis | Shop here

The department store sold out of BFC masks pretty sharpish and, as of yet, have not divulged when they might be getting more in stock.

Boots | Shop here

Boots has the face mask 3-pack currently in stock, and their website advises that options for children will also be coming soon.

ASOS | Shop here

You’ll be able to buy the designer face masks from ASOS next week and delivery will cost £4.

Waitrose | Shop here

Waitrose will only start stocking the masks from the end of June.

You can find a full list of where to buy a face mask in the UK here.