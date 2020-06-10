Coronavirus: Adults living alone can form 'support bubble' with one other household, says Boris Johnson

Adults living alone in England, including single parents with children under 18, will be able to form a "support bubble" with one other household, the prime minister has announced.

The updated guidelines come into place from Saturday and are intended to ease the challenges of social isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Members of a bubble can stay overnight at each other's home, and there is no need to stick to the two-metre social distancing rule.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The relaxation of the rules does not include those who are shielding, meaning guidelines for the "clinically extremely vulnerable" remain unchanged.

Government officials argue that the bubbles will allow widowed grandparents to visit family members, or have their grandchildren to stay.

The measures will also allow single parents to get help with childcare from others.

The government is set to reopen non-essential shops, zoos and drive-in cinemas in England on Monday, as long as they can carry out proper social distancing.

Also from Monday, commuters will be expected to wear a face covering on public transport - or risk a fine.

Hospital visitors and outpatients will also be required to cover their face.

Ministers yesterday admitted they would not be asking primary schools to fully reopen, with many pupils not expected to return until September at the earliest.