Coronavirus: Confusion over new abortion rules as nationwide lockdown begins

The UK has been placed on lockdown from Tuesday onwards. (PA)

The government has caused confusion with its emergency abortion policies after changing advice it published ahead of Tuesday’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people they “must” stay at home in a statement on Monday as he advised them to only leave the house for essential trips.

As part of the measures announced on Monday afternoon, the Department of Health said it would allow women and girls to take abortion pills at home, and for doctors to prescribe from their homes.

However, by Monday evening the statement on the department website had been removed.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “This was published in error. There will be no changes to how abortion services are regulated.”

Current NHS procedure requires two doctors to provide signatures to certify that the abortion being carried out does not breach the terms of the Abortion Act 1967. (Getty)

The current law requires that two doctors provide signatures to certify that the abortion being carried out does not breach the terms of the Abortion Act 1967.

Over the next 13 weeks, 44,000 women in England and Wales are estimated to need access to an early medical abortion, requiring 88,000 signatures.

In normal circumstances, the need for two signatures means women can be asked to come to a clinic more than once, or to get a signature from their GP first.

Alternatively, doctors may have to physically find another doctor to provide the second authorisation.

Health bodies have now written to Health Secretary Matt Hancock urging him to temporarily amend the law so that just one doctor, nurse or midwife is needed to authorise an abortion, rather than the current two.

Without this, the organisations warn that women may not be able to access care early, will be forced to present at later gestations, and will risk spreading the coronavirus to themselves or others.

Coronavirus cases have been rising sharply across the world. (PA)

Some of the 13 signatories include representatives from the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the British Pregnancy Advisory Service.

They want Mr Hanock to amend the Coronavirus Bill to mirror temporary changes to the number of doctors required to detain someone under the Mental Health Act.

The letter reads: “In normal circumstances, this aspect of the law may be clinically unnecessary but it is the law nonetheless and we make the best of the situation.

“In the current circumstances with Covid-19 meaning doctors are self-isolating or off sick and the NHS under immense pressure, it wastes valuable time, puts everyone at greater risk of spreading or contracting coronavirus and risks our ability to provide abortion care at all.”

It continues: “As Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, regardless of how controversial a topic you may consider this to be, you must recognise the unacceptable impact on any woman forced to continue a pregnancy for want of a second doctor to sign off a form.”