Coronavirus: 569 more COVID-19 deaths in UK - bringing total to 2,921

Another 569 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus - bringing the total number of deaths to 2,921.

The number of deaths, tallied in the 24 hours up to 5pm on Wednesday, is again the UK's biggest daily increase so far.

A total of 563 people were reported as dying with COVID-19 the previous day.

Number of deaths in each country:

Scotland: 50 more deaths - a total of 126

Wales: 19 more deaths - a total of 117

England: 561 more deaths - a total of 2,698

Northern Ireland: six more deaths - a total of 36

The latest coronavirus patients in England to die were aged between 22 and 100-years-old, with 44 of them - aged between 25 and 100 - having no known underlying health conditions, NHS England said..

