UK Facing 50,000 Covid Cases A Day Within Weeks If Rise Is Not Halted, Says Top Scientist

Chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance has warned there could be 50,000 daily cases of Covid-19 by mid-October and 200 deaths a day by mid-November if nothing changes.

Speaking at a snap public briefing in Downing Street on Monday alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty, he laid out what the country will face if the current rate of infection is not halted.

It comes after Boris Johnson warned on Friday that a second wave “is coming” to the UK.

Vallance said: “The way that we reduce the spread is by limiting our number of contacts, by reducing contact in environments where spread is more likely – those are crowded environments, indoor environments, poor ventilation – and making sure that we reduce the probability of coming into contact with anyone who is infectious.

“And that’s the importance of self-isolation, keeping out of circulation if you have, or may have, the virus.”

Last week, the all important R rate of the virus, which shows whether the pandemic is growing, jumped to between 1.1 and 1.4.

The daily positive case number also went over 4,000 for the first time since May.

The government has introduced a new “rule of six” on social gatherings and hefty £10,000 fines for those who fail to self-isolate.

On Monday, Matt Hancock has refused to guarantee that pubs will be open this weekend. The health secretary said there would be no return to the full lockdown seen in March, however, stressing restrictions would be “different to last time”.

