Coronavirus: 4,000 domestic abuse arrests in London in just six weeks, police say

There have been 4,093 domestic abuse arrests in London alone in the last six weeks, the Metropolitan Police has said.

This equates to nearly 100 arrests a day on average, while domestic abuse calls have risen by around a third in the same period.

The force has said charges and cautions were up 24 percent during a period when people with coronavirus symptoms were asked to self-isolate, compared to last year.

The number of recorded domestic abuse incidents has also seen a small year-on-year rise, with 17,275 recorded between 9 March and 19 April - a nine percent increase on the same period in 2019.

Offences also rose by two percent during the lockdown.

There have been two domestic-related murders recorded in London as police continue to warn of an increased risk of abuse during the strict measures in place.

The Metropolitan Police has given examples of some of the cases it has dealt with in recent weeks, including one in which police discovered a man reported by a victim, was linked to firearms.

Officers say they found him within three hours of receiving the report, and discovered two sawn-off shotguns when they searched his vehicle.

A cannabis factory was also found, and the man was subsequently charged and is awaiting trial.

Officers were also called to help a pregnant victim in east London, who had gone to a hospital to seek refuge after her partner assaulted and tormented her.

Police say he was quickly arrested, but she was unwilling to support criminal action.

However, due to the evidence captured on body worn video, and the witness accounts from staff at the hospital, the Crown Prosecution Service supported a victimless prosecution, and the suspect is awaiting trial.

Victims and those who suspect friends and family members might be suffering at the hands of an abusive partner, are being urged to speak out.

The Metropolitan Police says as part of its ongoing efforts to reach out to victims, a poster has been produced, which is being put up in major supermarkets and retailers.

It is also supporting the Home Office's #YouAreNotAlone campaign, aimed at raising awareness about the support available.

Commander Sue Williams says no-one who is experiencing domestic abuse should feel that they have to "suffer in silence".

She said: "The COVID-19 restrictions and 'stay at home' instruction is vital to managing this public health crisis, but unfortunately it has also left current and potential victims of domestic abuse even more vulnerable and isolated.

"I want to stress that the Met is still here for Londoners.

"The pandemic does not mean that victims can't count on us, or that we won't keep being proactive in bringing offenders to justice.

"Victims should be assured that they can leave their homes to escape harm or seek help, and they will not be penalised in any way for not maintaining social distancing, or otherwise breaching COVID-19 restrictions."

Ms Williams added that police officers were finding it "much easier" to arrest suspects, who are either at home during the lockdown, or with family members or friends.

"If you're a domestic abuse suspect, we want them charged, cautioned or bailed," she said.

Labour has responded to the figures, describing them as "terrible".

Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds said: "These terrible figures should be a wake-up call for the government to urgently increase financial and wider support to domestic abuse services that are coming under additional pressure.

"Too much time has already been lost.

"Labour has been clear for weeks that emergency funding should be given to the frontline organisations who are doing incredible work to support women and children who are victims or at risk of violence.

"The lack of urgency from the Home Secretary on this important issue is deeply concerning."

Earlier this month, the Home Secertary, Priti Patel said the government was working with charities to provide an extra £2m for domestic abuse helplines and online support during the COVID-19 crisis.