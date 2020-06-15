Coronavirus deaths: 38 more COVID-19 fatalities recorded in UK

Another 38 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the UK, the Department of Health has said.

It comes a day after the UK recorded its lowest number of daily COVID-19 deaths since before lockdown measures were introduced, with 36 fatalities announced on Sunday.

A total of 41,736 people have now died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

However the government figures do not include all deaths involving COVID-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

There were 93,163 coronavirus tests carried out or dispatched in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Monday - with 1,056 positive results.