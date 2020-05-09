Coronavirus: 346 new COVID-19 deaths in the UK, taking total to 31,587

Another 346 people have died in the UK after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 31,587.

Announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the figure is made up of coronavirus-related fatalities in all settings - including hospitals, care homes and the community - as of 5pm on Friday.

In England, there have been 207 new deaths in hospitals, taking the total to 22,972.

Scotland has suffered a further 36 fatalities, as its total grew to 1,847.

There were nine deaths in Wales, taking the overall number of fatalities there to 1,099.

The minister also revealed the number of daily coronavirus tests fell below Health Secretary Matt Hancock's 100,000 target for a seventh day in a row.

A total of 96,878 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday, down from 97,029 the day before.

Mr Shapps announced the new figures as he said the government was planning a scheme to "get Britain moving safely again"

"Preventing overcrowding, which could lead to a second spike and more deaths, will be the responsibility of each and every one of us," he said.

"So please, only travel when you need to, be considerate to others, and help prioritise essential workers.

"Let's all play our part in ensuring that we're able to get Britain moving safely again, when that time comes."

Earlier this week, the UK became the first European country to report more than 30,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.

However, some experts have warned against comparisons, as some countries record fatalities in different ways.

The Department of Health's figures on deaths only include people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

But the Office for National Statistics (ONS) provide an alternative measure based on all mentions of COVID-19 on a death certificate, including a suspected case.

Officials at the ONS said 29,710 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in England and Wales up to 2 May.