Coronavirus: 329 more COVID-19 deaths in England hospitals - lowest daily rise in four weeks

Another 329 people with coronavirus have died in hospitals in England - the lowest daily increase in confirmed deaths in four weeks.

A total of 18,749 hospital patients have now died in England after testing positive for COVID-19.

The latest confirmed deaths include a 29-year-old who was among 22 people who had no known underlying health conditions.

It is the smallest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths announced by NHS England since 30 March when 159 deaths were confirmed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is "beginning to turn the tide" in the fight against COVID-19, but he insisted it was not the time to relax the nationwide lockdown.

A further 13 coronavirus deaths in hospitals were announced in Scotland on Monday, taking its total to 1,262.

Wales reported another eight people with COVID-19 had died in hospitals there, with the country's total now at 796.

Data for Northern Ireland is yet to be released.

The figures do not include deaths in the community, such as those in care homes, with experts voicing concerns they are going "under the radar".

The Department of Health is due to release overall figures on the number of coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals later. On Sunday, the total was 20,732.

Health authorities in the four UK nations record their own daily figures, which may not tally with the government's overall UK total because they collate their numbers at different times throughout the day.

The latest coronavirus deaths in hospitals in England included:

The director of NHS England revealed on Sunday that there is a "very definite trend" downwards in the number of people in hospital with coronavirus.

Professor Stephen Powis told reporters at the daily Downing Street briefing that the trend was "most marked in London" but it could also be seen in the Midlands and it was starting in some other areas.

The proportion of critical care beds in UK taken by COVID-19 patients is also declining, Professor Powis said.

