Coronavirus: Up to 25 Filipinos among healthcare workers to die from COVID-19 in UK

Up to 25 Filipino healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 in the UK, the deputy Philippine ambassador to the UK has told Sky News.

The number of deaths make up 19% of the more than 100 health and social care workers believed to have died on the frontline, according to Nursing Notes, a medical site which tracks NHS staff deaths.

An estimated 19,000 health care professionals of Philippine heritage are working in the NHS . Of them 13,000 are nurses.

"I think it is a safe assumption that part of the reason a lot of our healthcare workers are being hit is because they are being given inadequate personal protective equipment," said Senen T Mangalile, who also serves as consul general at the Philippine embassy.

"The embassy and I are very concerned about this which is why we raised the issue with the Foreign Office. We also raised the issue of our healthcare workers saying they were not being tested even though they have symptoms.

"The third issue we also raised is when they are feeling unwell they were being urged to stay at home."

Mr Mangalile said the embassy has received complaints from nurses who say the personal protective equipment (PPE) they have been issued with is inadequate for what they need to do in their job.

He said: "We would like to see them [Foreign Office] co-ordinating with government departments that are in charge of implantation of PPE.

"Their contribution cannot be discounted, they are the frontline of this war against the virus and they are sacrificing a lot to be able to do this in this country and for the people who live here."

Among members of the Filipino community to have died is Larni Zuniga, 54, a senior care home nurse who lost his life to COVID-19 on Friday.

He died at St Thomas' Hospital, where he spent three weeks in intensive care.

Speaking exclusively to Sky News, Mr Zuniga's daughter Mutya Zuniga-Paulo said: "He spent nearly a month in ICU fighting for his life. My dad was alone in the UK and we wanted to be with him during his last days but we couldn't do anything.

"It was hard watching him during his last moments through video call. We couldn't even hug him or touch him or even say goodbye for the last time. This is unimaginable."

Mr Zuniga, who was diabetic, is believed to have contracted the virus while working at a care home in Bagshot, Surrey.

The father-of-three was born and raised in the Philippines, where he left his wife Edith and three children to embark on a nursing career in the UK 12 years ago.

Mutya Zuniga-Paulo who herself is a nurse said her father was in the process of applying for his wife to join him before he became unwell.

She said: "He left the Philippines to work in order to give us a better life. He was working hard to save money to help my mum with her papers so they could be together. My dad died being a hero.

"Every health care worker deserve to have proper protection. It's not fair nurses and doctors are going on the battlefield without PPE. I hope the public and government will value these frontline workers. They are the heroes of this generation."

Mr Zuniga was a regular member of the Jesus is Lord Church in Oxford. The church community is already mourning the loss of Oscar King Jr and Elbert Rico - two Filipino hospital porters who recently died from COVID-19.

Pastor Arnold Barrientos, a nurse and friend of Mr Zuniga, tested positive for the virus after visiting him at his home. He has since recovered.

"He had to self-isolate on his own before going into hospital. I don't know how he managed to cope. He sacrificed a lot for his family back home. He last saw them five years ago and died here all alone with none of them by his side," he said.

Other Filipino victims of COVID-19 in the UK include Leilani Medel, 41, a hospital nurse from South Wales.

She died on Good Friday while her husband, Johnny Medel Jr, who also tested positive for coronavirus, remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

"My niece and the other Filipino nurses did not deserve to die. There was not much protection offered to them for the work they were doing. I think a lot of them did not have enough personal protection equipment," said her Aunt Marissa Weaver.

The couple's 14-year-old daughter has since recovered from the virus and is now in foster care.

Ms Weaver said: "I spoke to her today and although she is so devastated she is doing well. I can't even visit her because of the lockdown. We are so worried about her dad.

"If he dies their daughter could be orphaned. I don't know what will happen to her."

Politicians in the southeast Asian country have told Sky News how proud they are of medics from the Philippines who have died.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a personal aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, said: "We salute you for your hard work and sacrifice to save people. Let us fight this together. Let us pray. We can do this. We can get through this."

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa said: "I'm sending my heartfelt thanks for the service that you give to the United Kingdom. It's amazing what you do there. We salute you all in the United Kingdom."

The UK government has announced a review into the impact that coronavirus is having on ethnic minorities.

Sky News has approached the Foreign Office for comment.