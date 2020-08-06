20 UK towns and cities that are currently in local lockdown

A local lockdown has been imposed on Aberdeen in Scotland after a spike in the number of cases of coronavirus. (Getty)

The UK may no longer be in a full national lockdown, but a number of areas are subject to their own local lockdowns following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The city of Aberdeen in Scotland became the latest place to have a local lockdown imposed in a bid to stop any further spread of growing COVID-19 cases.

The city is among around 20 towns and cities across the UK that are currently subject to local lockdowns, which have also been put in place in Leicester, Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

So which parts of the UK are currently subject to local lockdowns and what are the restrictions?

Aberdeen

On 5 August it was announced that Aberdeen would be subject to a local lockdown.

That means that those living in the area can’t travel more than five miles for leisure or recreational purposes, though people can travel for work or education.

The Scottish Government is also advising people not to travel to Aberdeen.

The local lockdown measures mean people shouldn’t visit other households and all indoor and outdoor hospitality venues, including restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, have been ordered to close.

The restrictions will be reviewed in seven days time and may be extended.

View photos Manchester has also been subject to a local lockdown as part of restrictions put in place across the North West. (Reuters) More

Greater Manchester

The City of Manchester, Trafford, Stockport, Oldham, Bury, Wigan, Bolton, Tameside, Rochdale and Salford are all subject to a local lockdown as part of measures taken across the north west of England.

People can’t meet people they don’t like with inside a private home or garden unless they have formed a support bubble and have also been told not to socialise with people they don’t live with when at venues like pubs, bars and restaurants.

People can’t visit friends or family in care homes in these towns.

Lancashire

The same restrictions are in place in some Lancashire towns, including: Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rossendale.

As part of the rules, people have also been told not to visit someone else’s home or garden even if they live outside the affected areas.

West Yorkshire

Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees in West Yorkshire are also subject to the same local lockdown restrictions.

From 1 August, in Bradford indoor gyms, indoor fitness and dance studios, indoor sports courts and facilities and indoor swimming pools were also ordered to close.

Leicester

Restrictions have gradually been lifted in Leicester, which was the first place to become subject to a local lockdown.

Oadby and Wigston, which was also previously subject to the lockdown, now has had all restrictions lifted in line with the rest of England.

But in Leicester, some measures still remain in place, including leisure centres, gyms and pools remaining closed. People are still banned from meeting in private homes or gardens and have been told not to travel outside of the area to meet people in their homes or gardens.

Coronavirus: what happened today

Click here to sign up to the latest news and information with our daily Catch-up newsletter