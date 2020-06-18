Coronavirus: 13-day-old baby becomes one of UK's youngest victims

A 13-day-old baby has become one of the youngest people to die with coronavirus in the UK.

The child had no underlying health conditions.

The youngster's death comes as it was announced a further 135 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had lost their lives.

It brings the total fatalities in all settings in the UK, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, to 42,288.

And the number of people who have been infected with coronavirus has passed 300,000 for the first time.

A total of 300,469 in the UK have now been diagnosed with the virus, after 1,218 more tested positive.

There have been 62 further COVID-19 related deaths in hospitals in England, while Wales has reported five new fatalities and Scotland two.

But there are thought to be thousands more people who died with coronavirus but who had not been tested.

Children seem to be much less likely to suffer the most severe effects of the disease.

But it has still claimed the lives of at least 20 people under the age of 20.

In March, 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, who had no pre-existing health conditions, died with COVID-19 in hospital.

In May, an inquest heard a three-day-old baby died in hospital after his mother contracted the virus.

Coolio Carl Justin Morgan was thought to be the youngest victim of COVID-19.

His mother tested positive for the disease before giving birth.

The inquest in Pontypridd heard Coolio's death was partly blamed on "maternal COVID-19".

The primary cause of death was listed as severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy, where the brain is starved of blood and oxygen.

Maternal COVID-19 was listed as a secondary cause.