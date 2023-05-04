Coronation will be ‘like World Cup’ for the newest regiment of a Commonwealth nation

The Gold State Coach on the Mall for Coronation rehearsals - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The King’s Coronation will be “the World Cup” of military parades, representatives of the newest nation to join the Commonwealth said as they finessed Saturday’s procession.

More than 400 military personnel from 39 British Overseas Territories and Commonwealth nations will march in the parade, the majority of whom flew into the country at the end of April.

The Cayman Island Regiment, which only came into existence in 2020, will be the newest to take part. With less than 100 troops, it will also be one of the smallest Commonwealth nations to participate.

Lance Corporal Jerad Ebanks, of the Cayman Island Regiment, said since arriving at the Army Training Centre in Pirbright, Surrey, on April 26 they have rehearsed the procession from 8am until the evening every day.

“It is like going to the World Cup of drill,” he said. “To be involved in this is a unique opportunity like no other.”

Night-time rehearsal for the Coronation - James Manning/PA

Drill is a military word referring to marching practice.

Lance Corporal Ebanks, 39, said he was grateful to have a sense of what it was like to be part of the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years.

“It’s the first time we have been at a big military camp and it’s been awesome,” he said.

On Saturday around 7,000 troops will participate in the activities, drawn from across the British forces.

The Gold State Coach - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The Household Cavalry Mounted Band and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will lead the procession, followed by 400 service personnel from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth, who will be flanked by 114 Guardsmen of the Household Division carrying Realm and Commonwealth flags.

Another Commonwealth nation taking part in the ceremonial proceedings is the Maldives, whose personnel have just about adjusted to the British weather.

“It is cold for us, we aren’t used to this climate,” Major Ahmed Mohammed, of the Maldives National Defence Force, said.

He described the overnight rehearsal earlier this week as being particularly “difficult” because of the cold. However, even with the Met Office forecasting rain this weekend, his regiment are determined to enjoy themselves in the historic event.

Major Mohammed, 38, said: “We are really honoured to be taking part in this ceremony and feel proud to represent the Maldives in this momentous occasion.”