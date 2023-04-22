Coronation weekend: What’s on in London and how to celebrate

Royally good time: celebrate the coronation over the long weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

May 6 marks a moment in British history that will be unfamiliar to a great many: the coronation of a monarch.

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will be crowned that day in Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. But while this itself is a formal occasion, marked by centuries-old traditions, the day and the two following are set to be full of celebration. Expect much pageantry; horses in hats, countless flags, the national anthem on repeat, television presenters filling time with obscure oddities. There will be queues and old cars, shots of the Mall, cannons. Old rock stars and a few soap stars floating about. It will be British, in other words.

The upshot of it all is that there will be an extra bank holiday this year; another three day weekend, and one likely to be marked by a general sense of fun, and perhaps a few commemorative plates. At the very least, there will be some special menus and parties. Here’s a rundown of what to expect, where the big events will be and what you can expect.

Need to know

The coronation itself takes place on Saturday May 6; timings are still to be revealed but it’s likely to get underway in the morning with a procession around London. The ceremony then begins with the recognition — at which time the congregation will chant “God save the King” — the oath, the anointing, the investiture (the bit with the Orb and the Sceptre) and finally the enthronement. There will be a smaller, similar ceremony for the new Queen consort, followed by music, choral recitals and bell-ringing.

All of this is likely to take a few hours and whilst the procession route is not completely finalised, central London is likely to be extremely busy, if not almost entirely shut.

The day before though, pubs across England and Wales will be staying open later, with licensed hours extended until 1am on both the Friday and Saturday. Maybe try one of the best Spoons in Zone One?

Story continues

Windsor Castle to play host to a large celebratory concert (Getty Images)

According to the coronation.gov website, there are currently street parties or private parties planned during the coronation weekend in Richmond, Westminster, Camden and Hackney. As these are listed as potentially private parties, details are currently scant, however there is a Friends of Regents Park Coronation Lunch on May 7 which is available to book.

In Windsor, there is a special celebration on the Sunday. A large coronation concert is due to take place, produced by the BBC. Expect lots of inoffensive pop, choirs and a laser show; while planning has been, er, a tad difficult, it’s thought Ed Sheeran, Lionel Richie and the Spice Girls will perform in the end. Here in London though, there are a number of events taking place across the city.

(Cadogan Estate / Press Handout)

Closer to home, the aptly-named Kings Road (SW3, kingsroad.co.uk) will host a special coronation-themed festival. As part of The Big Lunch, Sloane Square to Cheltenham Terrace will be pedestrianised with picnic tables, bunting and a large floral installation of the Royal Crest and Coronation emblem. Nearby, the street party atmosphere continues with an expanded sustainable food market, Chelsea Pensioner marching on a “Stick Pacing” display, and a parade of more than 100 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

London events

The Ritz Restaurant (Press handout)

Mayfair and St James have a special relationship with Buckingham Palace, as all good neighbours do, and so perhaps it’s unsurprising that around this central London neighbourhood there is a lot going on.

Grosvenor Square (W1, mayfairldn.com) will be host to a not-so-secret garden party, transforming the space into what they describe as “an urban garden wonderland” with ‘”world class entertainment and dining.” Any line-up is yet to be announced but there will be plenty of Champagne, cocktails and “royal-themed immersive experiences”, which sounds only faintly threatening. Elsewhere, Mayfair’s finest hotels are getting in on the action. The Ritz (W1, theritzlondon.com) has put together a typically lavish ball on the Saturday, featuring a Champagne reception, five-course dinner and entertainment from the 19-piece BBC Big Band and swing-inspired group Elle & The Pocket Belles. The usual dinner and dance, this is not: tickets to this coronation ball are £1,250 each. The BBC Big Band is very good, on the other hand.

(Claridge’s)

For a more historic celebration, the Claridge’s (W1, claridges.co.uk) resident archivist will unveil a special display to mark the celebration of 200 years of the hotel’s connection to royal coronations. The range of exhibits will include pages from Queen Victoria’s diary, alongside special menus and cocktail cards created for the coronations of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. There will also be a special cocktail menu for the week of the coronation, available in the Painters Room bar, as well as a new colour portrait of Charles III, commissioned by artist in residence David Downton.

(Ben Carpenter)

Another royal favourite the Goring (SW1, thegoring.com) will be hosting a special afternoon tea, as well as a bespoke tasting menu full of Welsh-sourced ingredients, celebrating the Kings position as the former Prince of Wales.

Elsewhere, the historic Café Royal (W1,hotelcaferoyal.com) has created a series of packages for their hotel guests. From arranging a viewing of the crown jewels at dusk to the full King Charles III package (which includes a chauffeur driven tour of London in the late Queen Mothers Daimler, Champagne afternoon tea and an overnight stay), the hotel is living up to its royal moniker.

Hotel Café Royal

Royal warrants holder and palace grocer Fortnum & Mason (W1A, fortnumandmason.com) is spotlighting a new afternoon tea celebration. Guests can expect an elevated afternoon tea experience centred around the King’s favourite British ingredients; Cotswold legbar egg mayo, cucumber with minted pea and horseradish, and salt beef with kohlrabi make up the new sandwich selection in the Coronation tea, while a Scotch egg made with Welsh lamb and native Cornish lobster are both new savoury creations for the service. Naturally, Fortnum’s have created a new tea blend to mark His Majesty’s coronation, which takes the form of an organic Darjeeling, specially created for the occasion. It too can be enjoyed as part of the tea.

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Classic afternoon teas clearly abound in Mayfair, with the Intercontinental Park Lane (W1J, ihg.com) likewise offering a revised coronation creation. Slow-roasted pheasant with truffle and balsamic sounds a decadent start to a finger-sandwich offering. This is set to be followed by an homage to the King’s allegedly preferred libations, by way of a Martini cheesecake and a Gordon’s gin and lime delice. Available from May 3-14 and priced at £55 a head, this one feels rather regal.

Just up the road at The Dorchester (W1K, dorchestercollection.com) will be recreating its grand exterior livery for the coronation, first seen in 1953. Expected to be unveiled on April 20, the decorative design was first showcased to mark the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, created by one of Britain’s most well-regarded set and stage designers, Oliver Messel. This kick’s off wider celebrations in the hotel, including a coronation afternoon tea and a new Vesper Bar special; the Sovereign Martini which features Wessex gin, Royal garden mead, dry vermouth and lavender bitter.

(Press Handout)

Restaurants frequented by the Royals are distinctly uncommon. The late queen loved Bellemy’s (W1J, bellamysrestaurant.co.uk) and visited The Ivy (WC2H, the-ivy.co.uk) on more than a few occasions. One such spot that holds this rare accolade for the King is Mount St. Restaurant (W1K, mountstrestaurant.com) on – you’ve guessed it – Mount street. The menu upstairs is already fit for the grand occasion, the blistered lobster head thrusting out that enticing pie is particularly regal. Downstairs at The Audley pub there’s a coronation special, Coronation Crab on toast, a seafood take on the previous culinary coronation dish – coronation chicken.

(Simon Brown)

Over in the City, Searcy’s at the Gherkin (EC3A, searcysatthegherkin.co.uk) is hosting a number of Coronation specials. Notable is the special afternoon tea, running for just three days from May 3 until May 6, featuring newly created dishes such as the royally inspired pheasant crumble pie. The Gherkin is also hosting a Champagne Masterclass on May 10 where guests can expect to number of champagnes favoured by the Royal family – there are eight which hold a coveted Royal Warrant – and try their hand at Sabrage: the art of sabering a bottle open with a sword. The views from 39 floors up won’t be bad either.

(Press handout)

It really wouldn’t be a British celebration without an overflowing Indian feast. Westminster’s Yaatra (SW1P, yaatrarestaurant.com) has this covered with a Coronation five-course menu running from the end of April until May 6. Amit Bagyal’s cooking spans the breadth of the sub-continent and is set to include Coorg (careful not to misspell) lamb pepper fry, sweetcorn and coconut tikki and butter poached chicken. Yaatra is outdoing itself on the big day with a boozy breakfast featuring bacon naans, yes please, and a ‘Royal fry up’. That is set to preceed a bottomless bellini luncheon with the procession live streamed on screens in-house (though Yaatra is only 30 seconds away from the action, you’ll likely get a better view on the telly).

Elsewhere in palace-neighbouring postcodes, The Stafford (SW1A, thestaffordlondon.com) — the former residence of Queen Victoria’s nanny Lady Lyttelton — is hosting an all-out coronation blowout in their secluded courtyard on May 6. A slightly punchier ticket at £135 a pop, the festivities are set to include outdoor party games, music and some luxurious of party food: think hog roasts, oysters and refined takes on fish and chips.

But to end where we began: Westminster Abbey (SW1, westminster-abbey.org) is hosting an afternoon tea inspired by Charles from March 23 until July 31, although granted, not close to the coronation itself (there is a break in service between April 24 and May 8. A classic tea served in the Abbey’s Cellarium, the dishes promise to reflect the King’s “passion for sustainability with British ingredients.” At around £35 a head, this is certainly one of the more affordable ways to celebrate the coronation.

This guide will be updated as more menus and events are announced