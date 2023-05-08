The Coronation was a triumph of progressive traditionalism – a true blend of ancient and modern

king charles coronation - Getty

Tennyson called Britain a “crowned republic”, and the Coronation illustrated what this means. Perhaps the defining image was of Charles III, cloaked in gold, wearing St Edward’s Crown and holding the two sceptres of spiritual and temporal power. He might almost have been a pharaoh.

Everything we saw at Westminster Abbey was designed to awe the spectator, to convince us that the monarchy is legitimate, and therefore unchallengeable – because it is very old and endorsed by God.

But beneath that weight of gold and precious stones was a 74-year-old man. Thanks to the telescopic power of TV, we were able to watch as the Archbishop of Canterbury tried to persuade the Crown to stay in place with some vigorous twisting: the genius of monarchy is to invest the attention of a nation in flesh-and-blood human beings. We are constituted not like a republic, with its abstract ideals and declarations (so easily rewritten), but like a family, with the King as a literal “body politic”.

The Coronation service was mystical but it was also thoroughly human, saying as much about the country – its politics, faith and history – as it did the individual on the throne. It took place within a communion service, which is why it began with prayer and that powerful Kyrie sung in Welsh.

His Majesty was then “recognised” by the congregation. Facing the different points of the compass, he was addressed by the Archbishop at the High Altar, Lady of the Garter, Lady of the Thistle and a George Cross Holder from the Armed Forces – these representatives of service, honour and duty-taking asking us if we acknowledge the King as head of state (to which most of the Abbey yelled, “God save the King!”).

Loyalty, however, is a two way street. Under the Anglo-Saxons, kings also swore an oath to protect the church, be fair and be merciful, and by the Medieval era this had turned into a sacred pledge. It was inviolate. In that spirit, Charles III promised to cause “law and justice, in mercy, to be executed” in the realm. So, the King is owed our loyalty but we, in turn, are owed good governance – a deal made while touching the Bible, the law of God, and sealed by kissing the holy book.

You might say that while republicans invent rights via constitutions, monarchs guard rights that come from the Almighty. They are certainly not the King’s to take away.

In the aftermath of the Reformation, which divorced the Church of England from Rome, coronations were choreographed to emphasise that we were no longer popish but nor were we like those radical Protestants on the Continent. So what we saw at the Abbey was an exercise in “high Anglicanism”, a Christianity that stresses the importance of God becoming flesh through Jesus.

The Coronation rituals sought to make the divine tangible through beautiful music, such as Byrd’s setting of The Gloria (“Glory be to God in the highest”), or visual cues including the display of holy relics or that remarkable moment when the King removed the Robes of State prior to being anointed.

He was meant to look humble, even vulnerable – a child of God on the brink of transformation. The monarch’s body in a sense belongs to the nation, which is why we expect to be shown an heir as soon as it is born, or why Elizabeth II was placed in state at Westminster before her funeral.

The choir sang, in English, Handel’s famous anthem Zadok the Priest – as it has done since 1727, connecting Charles III to the Israelite kings, who had their own national church (and certainly did not speak Latin). Even this biblical endorsement comes with strings, however. In the Old Testament, the Jews demanded a monarchy and God permitted it with the warning that the king would probably drive the country into the ground. All this came to pass: monarchy might have divine sanction, but is only moral so long as it is faithful to its oaths.

Some things are too holy to be seen. Hence His Majesty disappeared behind a screen – a canopy reflecting God’s embrace – to be anointed with holy oil. This physically transformed him into a King, just as two become one via a marriage, or a baby becomes part of the body of the church at baptism. He re-emerged to be dressed in the Colobium Sindonis, a sleeveless linen tunic, followed by the Supertunica, the embroidered gold coat inspired by vestments of the early church and the Byzantine empire.

If these various Catholic or Orthodox touches offend you, you’re not alone: many of the artefacts that the King went on to touch or be dressed in are relatively recent in construction because the originals were sold or destroyed during the 17th-century English Revolution. The republic did not approve of popish flummery. A pity because they attractively convey the new king’s duties.

The glove marked him out as an advocate for the honour of the people; the Sword of Spiritual Justice, carried majestically by Penny Mordaunt, symbolises authority and justice; the bracelets convey sincerity and wisdom; the Orb is the world under Christ; the robe and stole contribute to the theme of King as priest.

The spurs stand for chivalry, dating back to when kings would ride at the head of an army: on a Jungian level, Charles III is playing the role of Arthur and Justin Welby his Merlin. When many viewers saw some of the more fantastical robes on display, they said “It’s like Star Wars!” – forgetting that Star Wars is really like the Windsors, because it taps into all those fairytale archetypes of princesses, swords and dashing knights.



The crown placed on the King’s head was created in 1661, the previous one having been melted down by Oliver Cromwell’s gang, and is topped with a cross. It is a reminder of the Son of God, who wore a crown of thorns, just as the Orb represents the world under God’s rule. The Sceptre indicating the king’s authority is adorned with a cross, too.

Contrary to what some hardcore conservatives will tell you, coronations, like most traditions, have evolved over time (Henry I, for instance, inserted an oath to undo all the rubbish his predecessor had done). This service was, in structure, almost identical to 1953; ironically, it was the effort to make it a tad more democratic that upset republicans, when we were invited to swear our own oath to the King, rather than allow the service to do it on our behalf.

There was also a glance towards multiculturalism: His Majesty promised to uphold the “Protestant Reformed Religion” yet also “foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely”, which is not a contradiction. One can believe something strongly yet defend the right of others to believe something else, or nothing at all.

Charles III’s Coronation ended, or perhaps reached its climax, in Holy Communion – and here was another interesting tweak from 1953. That year, the BBC chose not to broadcast the words of consecration, spoken by the Archbishop at the altar, when Anglicans believe the bread and wine become flesh and blood – presumably because this, like Elizabeth II’s anointing, was considered too holy. This time we got to hear it in all its mysterious glory, and it has to be said that royal births, weddings and deaths are probably the one time most contemporary Britons encounter religion.



Faith, which is the basis for most incredible claims of monarchy, is receding. When King Charles and Queen Camilla left in the rain, it was put down as a typical British April. When a storm broke at the coronation of Charles II in 1661, the thunder was described as God shouting for joy at the restoration of the monarchy.

What did the public make of all of this? What do they really believe? The same questions were asked in 1953, when many intellectuals were flummoxed by popular joy at the coronation and dismissed it as force of habit. The thinkers Edward Shills and Michael Young wrote a provocative essay arguing that the ceremony was in fact invested with great meaning – intuited, one suspects, if not academically understood – that national rituals are moments when apparently divided people come together to reaffirm what is sacred and right.

The Coronation of King Charles III, like that of his mother before him, was essentially a “national communion”.