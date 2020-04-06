Coronation Street's Yasmeen walks out on Geoff after their argument

From Digital Spy

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting.



Coronation Street's Yasmeen Metcalfe faces a big decision tonight (April 6) as her evil husband Geoff unleashes his latest mind game.

Yasmeen (Shelley King) was ready to walk out on Geoff and head abroad without him last week, but her abusive partner blocked her way and refused to let her leave.

In Monday's visit to the cobbles, Yasmeen sticks to her guns and stands up to Geoff (Ian Bartholomew), refusing to let him manipulate her this time.

Yasmeen heads straight to the builder's flat, telling her granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan) that she's coming to Zeedan's wedding in Spain after all.

Yasmeen acknowledges that Alya has been right about Geoff all along, but her resolve is immediately tested when Geoff bombards her with seemingly-distressed text messages.

Geoff even goes as far as to suggest that he might take his own life, although this is purely a new tactic to control Yasmeen.

Although Alya can see straight through Geoff's games, she agrees to accompany Yasmeen back to the house to check on things.

Once there, Yasmeen and Alya find a smashed photo frame and drops of blood, but Geoff is now nowhere to be seen.

Yasmeen is quick to insist that she can't go to Spain after all, much to Alya's dismay. But where is Geoff?

Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

