Coronation Street's Summer and Aaron face romance setback

Coronation Street's Summer Spellman fears losing her boyfriend Aaron Sandford tonight (October 10) as he starts to switch his focus back to his father.

Aaron is currently staying with Summer at Billy Mayhew's flat, after finally reaching out for support over his dad's violent outbursts.

In Monday's episode, Aaron's father Eric bombards him with furious text messages, wanting him to come home.

Summer insists that it's not a good idea as Eric could hurt Aaron again. Billy and Todd Grimshaw decide to check up on Eric instead – and they report back with the bad news that he's still drunk and angry.

Later, just as Aaron is starting to settle in at Billy's, a police officer turns up at the flat.

The officer explains that there has been a fire at Aaron's house and Eric has been admitted to hospital.

Aaron rushes to be by his dad's side, but he's heartbroken when Eric regains consciousness and says that he wishes he hadn't survived.

Before long, Aaron starts to blame himself for ignoring Eric's messages and not being there for him.

This also follows Paul Foreman's recent interference, as he warned Aaron to cut ties with Summer last week and claimed that she deserved better.

With pressures piling up on Aaron, could he turn away from Summer?

