Coronation Street's Stephen changes Sarah's DNA test results

Coronation Street has officially confirmed that Sarah Barlow is expecting Damon Hay's baby – but her husband Adam still believes otherwise thanks to a sneaky move from Stephen Reid.

The truth about Sarah's recent DNA test results was revealed in Friday's episode as she continued to confide in her uncle Stephen about her predicament.

Earlier this week, Sarah broke down in tears when she finally read the results of the pre-natal paternity test she'd arranged to find out whether the daddy is Damon or Adam.

Sarah's tears suggested that it wasn't the outcome she'd hoped for, so it was no real surprise for viewers in Friday's edition as she and Stephen spoke privately about Damon being the father.

As Adam had asked the clinic to send written confirmation of the results, Sarah worked from home to intercept the letter and destroy it.

Sarah's latest plan was thwarted when her young son Harry had an accident, forcing her to rush to A&E with him.

The businesswoman believed the game was finally up, but Stephen intervened by getting his hands on the letter and forging an alternate copy which falsely named the father as Adam.

Later, once it was confirmed that Harry would be fine, Sarah joined Adam as he opened the results at home.

Expecting a furious reaction, Sarah was baffled as Adam delightedly showed her the faked results, which "proved" he was the father.

All became clear to Sarah when Stephen told her that he'd forged the letter to name Adam as the father and shredded the original, which correctly confirmed Damon as the dad.

Finally fed up with all the lies, Sarah ranted at Stephen for interfering in her life, but he made no apologies for his actions.

Stephen asked: "Should I have waited for Adam to find out that you've been lying? Watch your marriage implode?

"Take it from me, when it comes to protecting the things you actually give a damn about, you'd be amazed at what you can do.

"Damon is gone. The baby is yours and Adam's – and now you have the paperwork to prove it.

"Think of your family – Adam, Harry, the baby. Fall apart now and you take them all down with you."

Sarah ultimately decided to take Stephen's advice and start afresh with Adam, despite knowing that she'd be living a lie.

When Sarah then spotted a missed call from Damon on her phone, she privately panicked and wondered whether she'd really seen the last of him.

