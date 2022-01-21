Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe makes a mistake with revenge plan

Priyanca Rajput
·2 min read

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Upcoming episodes will see Sally (Sally Dynevor) regretting her actions in more ways than one.

Not only is she unaware that her husband Tim (Joe Duttine), needs triple bypass surgery – but assumes he's having an affair – as he's concealed his health news from her, she is also the target of a damaging article published in the Gazette.

Earlier scenes in the hospital will find Tim pleading to Kevin (Michael Le Vell) to speak to Sally on his behalf to convey how sorry he is and how much he loves her, as he is too frail to reveal any details himself.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe to face mysterious arrest in dramatic scenes

As Tim lies on the hospital bed just moments before the surgery and as the anaesthetic begins to take effect, Tim hears a commotion in the hospital corridor as Sally is suddenly arrested by a police officer.

Next week's episodes will see Sally reveal that the developers are refusing to back her election campaign for the local council because of the article in the Gazette. And Faye wonders if another candidate provided the picture to scupper her election chances.

Fuelled with ammunition and with the assumption it must have been Maria, she impugns her, albeit irrationally.

Photo credit: ITV
Photo credit: ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe to discover Tim's health news

Seeking vengeance, Sally sends the paper a picture of Maria with her 4x4 gas guzzler; but
when Maria reveals that it was actually Councillor Cameron who provided the Gazette with the compromising picture of her, Sally's taken aback.

As truths start to surface, Sally eventually promises Tim that she's going to abandon politics and focus her attention on him – but Tim remains sceptical...

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Wednesday, January 26 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

