Coronation Street's Sally to discover Tim's health news

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe is shocked next week as she finally discovers what her husband Tim has been hiding from her.

Sally (Sally Dynevor) is currently in the dark over the recent revelation that Tim needs triple heart bypass surgery after some concerning test results.

In upcoming episodes, Sally grows increasingly suspicious that Tim (Joe Duttine) could be hiding something from her.

Sally decides that Tim must be having an affair and confides in her ex-husband Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) about her suspicions.



Photo credit: ITV

Kevin encourages Sally not to jump to conclusions and suggests that she should speak to Tim.

When Sally does confront Tim and accuses him of infidelity, he still feels unable to tell her the real story – only fuelling her suspicions further.

Sally's theory grows when Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) tells Abi Webster that Tim has been spending lots of time with Aggie Bailey lately.

Abi (Sally Carman) passes this gossip onto Sally, who starts to wonder whether Aggie is the other woman.

Photo credit: ITV

The situation comes to a head when Tim heads to Aggie's house for a chat after she has accompanied him to his latest hospital appointment.

Through the window, Sally spots Aggie (Lorna Laidlaw) putting a comforting arm around Tim and soon storms inside, ready for a showdown.

Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth but suddenly experiences chest pains and collapses to the ground.

Sally is stunned to finally discover the truth about what Tim has been going through. How will she feel about his secrecy? And will Tim be okay?

Photo credit: ITV

Photo credit: ITV

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Friday, January 21 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage



