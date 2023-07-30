Coronation Street's Sally Ann Matthews teases major changes for The Rovers

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews has teased major changes for The Rovers Return as her character Jenny Connor struggles to keep her failing business afloat.

Recent months have seen Jenny struggling financially and when she confided in her boyfriend Owen he suggested selling the pub.

Talking to TV Times about the possibility of losing The Rovers, Sally Ann said: "It's everything to her. She saw it when she first moved to the street as a beacon of friendship, shelter and community, so she feels she needs to carry on that legacy. She's been trying her best, but she's known for a while that things aren't looking good.

When asked what she thinks Jenny's next job could be if she loses the pub, Sally Ann said she thinks her character should go "back to her roots" in the corner shop.

"I think she should go back to her roots and work in The Kabin. She'd still be mixing with people, just doing it with wine gums instead of pints."

Speaking of who could take over ownership of the The Rovers, the Corrie star said there's one person who she thinks could fill her shoes well.

"I think Shona (played by Julia Goulding) would be good, because she'd take no nonsense and she'd be able to deal with unruly people. How long she would last, I don't know, because she has lost the ability to be tactful [due to her 2019 brain injury]. I'd quite enjoy watching unfiltered Shona behind the bar.

Teasing fans with what's to come, the actress said her character won't go down without a fight and that this is only the start of a huge storyline.

"She will fight, big time, and she goes on a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs - there's some great comedy along the way. But I honestly don't know what happens, this is the start of a big story, and I don't know where it's going to end."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

