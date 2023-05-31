Coronation Street's Paul Foreman receives more sad news

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Paul Foreman has received more devastating news following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease in Coronation Street.

Earlier this week, Paul confided in his family about his MND diagnosis following sister Gemma's wedding reception. Gemma and Bernie encouraged Paul to keep fighting, even though there is no cure for MND.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Paul has tried to explain to his family that the only possible option is an experimental treatment called Tofersen, though, even then, it would only extend his life rather than cure his MND.

ITV

In Wednesday's (May 31) episode, Gemma, Bernie and Billy all rallied around Paul after he revealed he had a consultation at the hospital lined up to discuss the potential treatment.

Billy and Bernie accompanied Paul to his appointment, where he received the heartbreaking news that he wouldn't be considered a candidate for Tofersen. When the doctor said there's "practically zero chance" Paul could benefit from Tofersen because he doesn't have a family history with MND, Bernie seized on the wording.

"'Practically zero', that's what you said," she questioned the doctor. "Obviously, we still do it because 'practically zero' isn't zero, there's a still a chance."

Bernie demanded Paul go forward with the treatment, leaving an embarrassed Paul to shush her. Paul explained that he needed his family to support him through the condition, they couldn't rest their hopes on an unlikely option.

"We're not doing that," he insisted.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street addresses missing characters at Chesney and Gemma's wedding

Back at home, Gemma privately told Billy that she wanted the vicar and Paul to go on their mini-honeymoon to take their mind off things for a bit.

"You know he won't accept it," Billy reasoned, with Gemma replying: "You're just going to have to try your best to make him then, won't you?"

Later, Billy explained to Paul that Gemma and Chesney had already decided they weren't going on their honeymoon so they might as well accept the offer. Paul relented and agreed to go on the mini-break.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

The charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 7pm to 10.30pm. Calls are free.

You Might Also Like