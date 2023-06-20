Coronation Street's Michael Le Vell confirms which co-star branded him a "mole" on set

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell has confirmed which co-star branded him a "mole" as part of the ongoing phone hacking case.

Le Vell – real name Michael Turner – is one of a number of individuals alleging phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which publishes titles such as The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People. MGN is contesting the allegations as part of a seven-week trial at the High Court.

The Kevin Webster actor gave evidence yesterday (June 19), though ahead of his appearance, last week, court documents revealed that Le Vell was an actors' informal "union rep", and was thus "privy to private information about his Coronation Street co-stars".

They added that cast members "accused him of being a mole" when articles on other stars appeared in the press, which Le Vell was left "devastated" by.

Speaking yesterday while being cross-examined, the actor was asked why he compared being a mole to a sex offender, Le Vell saying he made that comparison before he himself was charged with sex offences, of which he was later acquitted, saying it was "obviously not" worse.

Le Vell said that being a mole “was one of the worst things you could do in our business”, and that “if there’s no trust, then there’s nothing there".

The star then added: “For Craig Charles to come up to me and accuse me of being a mole, it was mortifying," in reference to the Lloyd Mullaney actor.

During his evidence, Le Vell claimed a "total invasion of [his] privacy" over the alleged hacking, and that "lots of relationships were damaged" over the mole accusation.

Le Vell's case relates to 28 articles published by MGN between 1991 and 2011, though MGN has denied the allegations, arguing there isn't evidence of voicemail interception or unlawful information gathering relating to him.

The trial continues.

