Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shares co-star reunion ahead of soap return

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has been partying it up with her ITV cast mates ahead of her teased return to the long-running soap.

Lucy has been rumoured to return to the cobbles of Coronation Street as Bethany Platt later this year.

Her return, as reported by The Sun, will see her step foot in Weatherfield after a three-year absence.

Her onscreen character left the soap for a job opportunity in London in 2020, after a five-year run on the show.

Recent pictures of Lucy enjoying herself alongside her ITV acting pals have convinced many viewers that she will be returning.

Said to be at Tina O'Brien's 40th birthday bash by the Daily Mail, the soap star shared a series of snaps and Instagram Stories partying with Corrie veterans Julia Goulding, Paddy Bever, Jack P Shepherd and Tina.

Lucy and Coronation Street actor Colson Smith posted an image on Instagram with the caption: "Look what the cat dragged in…".

The pair can be seen smiling from ear to ear as they embrace.

Lucy joked on the post, which now has over 22 thousand likes and said: "I don't collaborate with just anyone ……..".

The duo's image whipped fans into a frenzy, with many questioning if their cuddling up pose and cryptic comments were a sign of Bethany and Craig (Colson) being romantically involved when she returns.

One eagle-eyed social media user said: "Does this mean romance on the cards for them two again."

Another added: "Let's hope the writers do what they looked like they were about to do years ago - was such a lovely love story."

"The best duo!!" a third chimed in with a fan commenting: "Sod Daniel, get these two together!!!"

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

