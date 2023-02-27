Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shares sweet name of newborn son

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has shared the name of her newborn son.

The actress, who starred as Bethany Platt on the cobbles between 2015 and 2020, revealed to OK! magazine that she and her partner Ryan Ledson have named their son Sonny Jude.

Explaining how the pair settled on the name, footballer Ryan said that it began as a nickname to refer to the baby throughout Lucy's pregnancy.

"As the weeks were going on in the pregnancy, we were calling him Sonny," he said.

Lucy also revealed that Sonny wasn't the only name that the pair had considered either, with the actress favouring some unusual choices for the newborn.

"I kept adding names to a list, so we had it set in stone ages which is good because I'm usually indecisive. I liked quite a lot of names Ryan didn't. Some of them were a bit out there, like Fox," she said.

However, Ryan hadn't been keen on an unusual name as he was concerned about the child being teased at school. "When you're from Liverpool, there was just no chance – he would get ribbed nonstop," he added.



Lucy and Ryan announced Sonny's birth at the start of the month, marking his arrival in an Instagram post.



Prior to their son's birth, Lucy revealed that Ryan had been convinced the baby was going to be a girl – with the pair even making a bet the night before the baby shower.

"The night before I said to Ryan, 'I bet you £500 it's going to be a boy'. He still hasn't sent me the money!" she previously joked.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

