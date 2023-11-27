Coronation Street's Liam faces more trouble in bullying storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street fans will see Liam Connor's bullying ordeal continue in Monday's episode (November 27).

Liam fears the wrath of new villain Mason Radcliffe when he accidentally lands Dylan Wilson in trouble at school.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have seen Mason repeatedly target Liam – humiliating him in public and sending him nasty phone messages.

The situation culminated in Mason threatening Liam with a knife last week, and Dylan failed to step in to defend his friend.

In Monday's visit to the cobbles, Liam is scared to attend school and tries to pull a sickie.

Unaware of what her son is going through, Maria puts her foot down and insists that he'll be heading to school as normal.

Later, Liam quizzes Dylan in the school corridor over the vapes that he's currently selling for Mason at the kebab shop.

Deputy headteacher Mrs Crawshaw overhears the incriminating conversation and demands to know exactly what's going on.

As Mason glares at Liam, furious at him for jeopardising his secret business, it's clear that there could be nasty consequences again. What will Mason do next?

In a recent exclusive chat with Digital Spy, Luca Toolan – who plays Mason – shared his real-life friendships with the other teens involved in the storyline.

The show newcomer has been working closely with Charlie Wrenshall and Liam McCheyne, who play the roles of Liam and Dylan respectively.

Luca told Digital Spy: "In this instance, it is more fun to play the villain because the off-screen relationship I have with Liam and Charlie is so close. It's a very boisterous trio, in the sense that they're always ribbing me and taking the mick out of me, especially because I'm the new kid and they're veterans. So it kind of works!

"Off screen, those two will take the mickey out of me, but then as soon as they call 'action', that's when I get to flip the tables. Because of that dynamic, I've really enjoyed it and there's so much trust between us.

"I don't ever come away from set feeling horrible, because we're all hugging and so tight at the end of the day."

