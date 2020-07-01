Coronation Street's Leanne upsets Toyah after Oliver's diagnosis

From Digital Spy

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Leanne Battersby continues to take her heartbreak out on Toyah in emotional scenes next week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Leanne has just received the tragic news that her young son Oliver has an incurable form of mitochondrial disease, a life-limiting condition.

Earlier this week, viewers saw a struggling Leanne make a harsh comment to Toyah (Georgia Taylor) about how she can't have children. Toyah brushed off the remark, aware of how much her sister was going through.

Next week, their usually-strong sibling dynamic takes another knock after Toyah calls round to Leanne and Nick's flat to continue showing her support.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: Coronation Street's Geoff Metcalfe to show true colours to Sally again

At breaking point, Leanne turns on Toyah and insists that she has no idea how she's feeling, before making even more harsh comments.

Nick (Ben Price) and Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) both try to reason with Leanne, pointing out that Toyah is just as upset about Oliver and doesn't deserve to be treated badly.

Leanne goes on to apologise to her sister for saying some awful things and is relieved when an understanding Toyah immediately forgives her.

Meanwhile, Nick also thinks that he and Leanne should attend a support group for parents of terminally ill children.

Photo credit: ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Ben Price opens up over emotional Oliver storyline challenges

Toyah sees an opportunity to help, asking her friend Josie – who runs the group – to come and visit Leanne.

When Josie tells her own story, Leanne takes comfort from her experience.

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne, recently said: "Everyone around her is trying to help, but they all become punch bags for her emotion. There's an element of denial to a point, but then once there's some acceptance she decides Oliver needs her and no-one else.

Story continues

"She shuts down to everyone else for a period and everyone is walking on eggshells around her. She can be quite angry and harsh with people, but at the same time I think it's understandable because of the hell she's going through."

Coronation Street currently airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.



You Might Also Like