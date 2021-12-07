Coronation Street's Kelly turns back to drugs in sad Christmas storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan turns back to drugs this Christmas as she struggles to cope with Abi Webster's anger.

Kelly (Millie Gibson) recently returned to the cobbles after her ordeal sleeping rough on the streets, as Dev Alahan agreed that she could move into Number 7. However, everything goes wrong again when Abi returns from honeymoon.

When Abi (Sally Carman) arrives back, she's horrified that Kelly is back on the scene and refuses to hide how she really feels about it.

On Boxing Day, Abi is livid to find that Kelly has left flowers in Seb's memorial garden. Abi sees this as an insult after the role that Kelly played in Seb's murder.



Abi later spots Kelly enjoying a meal in the Bistro with Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) and Aadi (Adam Hussain).

Abi plonks herself at a nearby table and stares at Kelly with pure hatred.

When Kevin finds out what's going on, he tries to convince Abi that terrorising Kelly won't do any good.

Abi is unrepentant over her actions and ominously insists that soon she won't have to worry about Kelly.



The next day, Abi stands in Kelly's way as the teen tries to arrive for a day at work at the barbers, following Maria Connor's decision to give her a job.

Kelly ultimately gives up and walks away, but Maria (Samia Longchambon) later confronts her and asks why she failed to turn up for her shift.

Kelly lies that she couldn't be bothered, so Maria sacks her on the spot.



Later, local policeman Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) finds Kelly in a state, as she has taken some spice again.

Craig takes Kelly to the police station and urges her to get some help before she ends up back in prison, but will she listen?

Coronation Street airs these scenes on Boxing Day at 7.30pm and Monday, December 27 at 9pm on ITV.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

