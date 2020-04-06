Coronation Street's Geoff stoops to new depths to manipulate Yasmeen in coercive control plot

From Digital Spy

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting.

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coronation Street's Geoff Metcalfe stooped to even lower levels to manipulate his wife Yasmeen in tonight's episode (April 6) as the soap's coercive control plot continued.

At the end of Friday night's instalment, Yasmeen (Shelley King) told Geoff that she was going to go abroad without him, but her abusive partner pinned her against the wall and refused to let her leave.

Photo credit: ITV

In tonight's scenes, Yasmeen stuck by her decision and managed to get out of the house with her suitcase in hand before heading straight to the builder's flat and telling her granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan) that she would be going to Zeedan's wedding in Spain after all.

Yasmeen acknowledged Alya's assertion that she was being manipulated by Geoff, but she soon began to panic when he then sent her a number of alarming texts, even suggesting he might take his own life.

As a worried Yasmeen insisted that she go and check on Geoff, she was later left horrified to find a smashed and blood-spattered photo frame at the house.

But it soon became clear that Geoff had never planned to harm himself. Instead, he went out for a pint and watched as Yasmeen panicked via his hidden camera.

Photo credit: ITV

Yasmeen then told Alya that she can't go to the wedding now, leaving Alya furious, and when Geoff eventually returned home, Yasmeen was relieved to find him safe and embraced him.

But with Alya's words stuck in her mind, it seemed that Yasmeen was still doubtful about her husband's manipulative behaviour and, at the end of the episode, Yasmeen made a call to the police and requested information under Clare's Law to find out if Geoff had any record of an abusive past.

Will this be the first step in Yasmeen escaping from evil Geoff?

Story continues

Coronation Street airs on ITV.

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

We would encourage anyone who identifies with the topics raised in this article to reach out. Organisations who can offer support include Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org) or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to visit mentalhealth.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

Want up-to-the-minute soaps news, spoilers and gossip on your social feeds? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Soaps Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @soapscoop Twitter account.

You Might Also Like