Coronation Street's Geoff Metcalfe tries to see Yasmeen in prison

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe will try to regain his control over Yasmeen next week.

Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) is starting to lose his influence over Yasmeen (Shelley King) as she awaits trial in prison.

New spoilers on Coronation Street's official website have now revealed that Geoff will start making new plans to get back inside Yasmeen's head.

The drama starts when Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya (Sair Khan) asks Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) whether she'll be a witness for the defence when Yasmeen stands trial for attempted murder.

Sally decides that she needs to hear Yasmeen's side of the story in person, so she books a visit to see her in prison.

Yasmeen speaks to Sally in the visiting room, but Corrie fans will have to tune in to see how much Yasmeen reveals about Geoff's terrible behaviour.

Fearing that things aren't going his way, Geoff later goes online to book his own prison visit.

The schemer thinks that he can influence Yasmeen's behaviour again if he manages to speak to her, but Yasmeen has the final decision over whether she wants to see him.

Geoff also returns to work at Speed Daal, much to the annoyance of Alya and her boyfriend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott).

With suspicion high over Geoff's intentions, what will his next move be?

Coronation Street currently airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

