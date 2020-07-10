Coronation Street's Geoff goads Alya by returning to work

From Digital Spy

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe strikes again tonight (July 10) by deliberately winding up Alya Nazir.

Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) decides to cause trouble for Alya (Sair Khan) after getting angry over her attempts to expose his true nature.

In Friday's episode, Geoff's daughter-in-law Sally (Sally Dynevor) remains unsettled after their recent showdown and she confides in Alya about what happened.

Alya is pleased that more people are starting to see what Geoff is really like and hopes this bodes well for Yasmeen's upcoming trial, but she's unaware that he's watching her from afar.

Fearful that Alya's plans could start to get results, Geoff decides to unsettle her by returning to work at Speed Daal.

Alya and her boyfriend Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) are understandably displeased to see him there, but Geoff goads them by insisting that he has every right to come back to work.

Geoff's presence at the restaurant quickly works in his favour, as he overhears Alya talking about how Yasmeen is due to call her from prison later on.

Quick-thinking as ever, evil Geoff steals Alya's mobile phone to intercept the call.

Yasmeen is horrified to hear Geoff on the other end of the line, but will she be manipulated by him again?

Also ahead on the cobbles tonight, Geoff's son Tim continues to row with Sally over her support of Yasmeen.

When Sally reveals that Geoff tried to visit Yasmeen in prison, it gives Tim food for thought – but will it be enough for him to realise what's really going on?

Coronation Street airs tonight at 7.30pm on ITV.

Organisations including Women's Aid can provide further support and information on coercive control or coercive behaviour.

